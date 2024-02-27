Tottenham Hotspur return from their long layoff with a London derby at home versus Crystal Palace. Ange Postecoglu has done a fine job this season, and in the process established himself as one of the hotter coaching commodities in the game right now.

You can make an argument that Spurs are bona fide Premier League title contenders, but the more realistic goal is top four most likely.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 2024, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 63% Draw `20% Crystal Palace 17%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 47 pts, LWDWD Crystal Palace 13th, 28 pts, WDLLW

The North London side lost, surprisingly, to Wolves last time out, 2-1. Spurs really can’t afford any more set backs like that, if they’re going to make the UEFA Champions League. Let’s look at the best foot forward kind of lineup that Postecoglu might go with here in order to try and bag three more points.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Guglielmo Vicario; Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Betancur, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Heung Min-Son; Richarlison

