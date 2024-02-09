Ange Postecoglu on the Expectations for Lucas Bergvall

It was the quietest January transfer window in recent memory, as most of the big clubs in England did not participate. Tottenham Hotspur was the lone exception, as they did big business. They beat FC Barcelona to the signing of Lucas Bergvall, with the Swedish teenager set to make the move from Djurgarden come summer time.

Among the other pieces of business they did last month was the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa, although the defender wasn’t named to the official 25 man squad for the rest of the Premier League squad.

Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Feb. 10, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

So how will these guys fit in at Spurs? Club leadership figures have discussed both today.

Manager Ange Postecoglu met the media today, ahead of tomorrow’s fixture at home to Brighton, and he was asked about Bergvall.

Postecoglu was asked about how Bergvall will be integrated into the squad, and how the pace of it might go.

“Well considering he’s in Sweden I’m going to have to be a little bit patient,” the Australian gaffer said.

“At least six months or so, nah mate he’s just signed for us and we’re really happy to get him in. I think he’s a really talented young player. Obviously he’s just beginning his career. Johan and the scouting department did a lot of work with him.

“We met the family, great family and he’s a great kid.

“Let’s just wait until he’s got his slippers under the door here before we start putting expectations around him.”

Bergvall only turned 18 just last week, but he’s one of the highest rated young talents in all of Sweden. He should fit in well in the middle of the park at White Hart Lane.

After all, Postecoglou is a manager who is known for tactical acumen, a commitment to playing attacking football, and his ability to develop younger players. The two men should gel.

As for Dragusin, take a look at the quote below from Tottenham Technical Director Johan Lange.

???? Spurs director Lange on why they invested on Radu Dragusin: “We’ve seen Radu being very strong for Genoa over a long period. He has the speed and he’s very strong one vs one”. “He’s just turned 22 — he’s very young player with a lot of growth for the future”. pic.twitter.com/l0j7DKHXBb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2024

The Romanian is known for being physical, having aerial prowess and an ability to quickly diagnose what the opposition is doing. He can playing as a central defender in both a back four (Spurs’ preferred formation) and a back three system.

Postecoglu has a coaching philosophy that strongly emphasizes possession of the ball, pressing opponents, and engaging in fluid attacking movements.

Given Dragusin’s scouting report, and what we’ve seen from Postecoglu (not just here, but also at Celtic, the Australian national team, and in Greece and Japan), the two should mesh quite well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories