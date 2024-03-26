Tottenham central defender Micky Van de Ven suffered a second hamstring injury this season, this time in the rout over Aston Villa. Because of that injury, he missed out on the shellacking at the hands of Fulham FC and wasn’t available for selection by the Netherlands for their international friendlies against Germany and Scotland this month.

Will he be available for selection against Luton Town on Saturday?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 2024, 4pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction Full Injury List

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 79% Draw `12% Luton Town 9%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts LWWLW Luton Town 17th, 22 pts DLDLL

Tottenham Team News

Well, possibly not, and that is bad news, but on the positive side, it doesn’t look like Van de Ven is going to be out for too long. Manager Ange Postecoglu said this hamstring injury is not as bad as the last one, so Van de Ven should be available again sometime in April.

Turning to Manor Solomon, he suffered a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair damage to his meniscus. His return timetable is unknown. Finally, backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still recovering from a fractured foot, but should be available sometime in the new month.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories