Much like last season, the injury list is very long at Tottenham Hotspur football club. James Maddison, Radu Dragusin, Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma are all set to miss out on the midweek trip to the Principality club. No need to count that number up for you, as we already did that- it’s eight. Destiny Udogie should be fine to feature though.

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur at AS Monaco

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 22, 8pm. Stade Louis, Principality of Monaco

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Details Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: AS Monaco 30th, 1 pt, LD Tottenham Hotspur 9th, 4 pts, WD

Spurs Team News

Let’s run through it all ahead of the Wednesday night UEFA Champions League clash at AS Monaco.

We start with Romero, who is a 50/50 proposition for midweek, due to a minor strain/knock/small injury with his adductor muscle.

“He had a minor issue with his adductor,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said yesterday after the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

“I expect it to be a minor thing. He could be, he couldn’t [be available for Wed]. I just don’t know. Right now, if I’m honest.”

As for Udogie, he missed the defeat to the Villans due to a knock of some sort, in his knee. Frank said he’ll be back for the next affair:

“He came back from international duty with a minor irritation in the knee, so that just keeps him out for this game.”

Other than that, nothing has changed since the run-up to the Villa match. Although Frank did give this update on Solanke:

“Dom is progressing well after surgery, he’s been back on pitch this week, he’s progressing and going forward, that’s good. I’m actually taking a little bit day by day and week by week to see how quickly he progresses.”

And another update on Bissouma: “Biss, unfortunately, had a situation with the national team, I think everyone saw that, so he got a ligament injury to his ankle that will keep him out for weeks.”

Both should be back sometime in early to mid-November. Ditto for Takai. The other four players we listed, Maddison, Kulusevski, Dragusin and Davies remain out indefinitely.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories