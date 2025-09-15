Tottenham Hotspur get their own UEFA Champions League party started on Tuesday night when they welcome in Villarreal for a matchday one contest. Dominic Solanke missed out on the 3-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Saturday, due to an ankle injury, and he’s a doubt for the midweek continental competition.

Solanke could make the matchday squad here, maybe, but he almost certainly won’t be in the first team.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal

Kickoff: Tue. Sept 16, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Tottenham Team News vs Villarreal

Elsewhere Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon is actually eligible to face his parent club here, as this is UEFA competition but he’s unlikely to be called upon.

Also May the Foyth Be With You! Yes, Juan Foyth, the former Spurs central defender, now plies his trade with the Yellow Submarine.

Expect him to feature from the opening kickoff here.

And then finally, the following quintet of Spurs players remain injured and unavailable for this one: Yves Bissouma, Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin and James Maddison.

