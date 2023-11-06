Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Braga (Champions League)

It’s an all Iberian peninsula UEFA Champions League clash as Real Madrid host Braga on Wednesday night. Los Blancos already won the reverse fixture, late last month, and thus they’re heavily tipped to take this midweek meeting, as now they’ll have the home field advantage.

They may not have Jude Bellingham though, as he’s nursing a knock on his left shoulder.

Real Madrid at Braga FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 8, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 4 of 6

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 79% Draw 18% Braga 3%

Bellingham will be fine, but he’ll likely rest here. It’s kind of like what’s going on right now with the only other player that can rival him for being best in form right now- Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

Haaland is also dealing with a knock, and will likely be rested for his UCL clash this midweek.

So if Bellingham is out, then who is in? Here is what we think Carlo Ancelotti will go with.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) vs Braga (UEFA Champions League Group Stage)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

