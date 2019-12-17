Carlo Ancelotti Reportedly Close to Taking Everton Job

It will be interesting to see which club will close the deal on their new manager first- Arsenal with Mikel Arteta or Everton with Carlo Ancelotti? It appears that both moves are inevitable at this point, but also significantly away from signed, sealed and delivered right now.
According to The Guardian, Ancelotti has agreed to a deal already that will have him succeed Marco Silva as the next manager of the Toffees. In order to get this deal over the line, the Italian is reportedly willing to forgo the financial parachute Napoli gave him.
Sacked exactly one week ago, Ancelotti is still under contract until June 2021, but he’s willing to miss out on the money owed to him in order to speed up the process that gets him to Goodison Park. That’s one impediment to getting this transaction over the line.
The other is Ancelotti’s concerns about the transfer market. Having spent a ton of money, and in a very wasteful manner no less, there are worries about what kind of war chest he might be handed. According to ESPN, Ancelotti wants assurances about what the club’s transfer plans are before he commits to the lucrative deal he’ll be offered.
Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson remains in charge for the time being. Ancelotti was shockingly sacked by Napoli just three hours after he guided them into the Champions League knockout round.
Everton are certainly getting a very accomplished manager in the 60-year-old, as it’s hard to fathom anyone else who has experience (maybe Jose Mourinho) leading as many huge clubs as Ancelotti has. The list includes Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and more.
