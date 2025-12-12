You already know what the main story line is surrounding Real Madrid, the scorching hot seat surrounding manager Xabi Alonso. After losing in the league to Celta Vigo and in the UEFA Champions League in the Manchester City, Alonso has a future that reportedly hangs by a thread.

If they lose at Alaves, a side that sits in mid-table, it could mean the sack for him. Yes, his tenure may ultimately prove to be that short.

Real Madrid at Alaves FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. December 14, Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 59% Draw 23% Alaves 18%

La Liga Positioning, Form Guide: Real Madrid 2nd, 36 pts DDDWL Alaves 11th, 18 pts WLLLW

Alonso, who assumed the position at the beginning of this season, has his side sitting second in La Liga, four points table toppers FC Barcelona. In the UCL, they are six points behind Arsenal.

Simply put, the standard at Real Madrid is sky high, and where the first year head coach currently has them- it is just not up to snuff.

Real Madrid Team News

Alonso does not have the fitness/availability situation working in his favor either. Madrid has ruled out four players due to injury here: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscular problem), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh injury) and Eder Militão (hamstring problem).

Additionally, they’ll be without the following three players, due to suspension: Endrick, Fran Garcia and Álvaro Carreras.

Meanwhile four more important players are doubts for this one, and they’ll need to pass late fitness tests in order to feature here.

That lists consists of Kylian Mbappe (knee), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), Dean Huijsen (general discomfort). David Alaba (recovering from a long-term muscular injury).

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

