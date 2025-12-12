FC Barcelona are starting to get a little bit of space now between themselves and the team that’s closest to them at the top of the table. Without looking, you probably already know who that is- yes, it’s their bitter arch-rival, Real Madrid. Barcelona have four more points than Los Blancos right now, and their next match looks pretty easy on paper, as they’re home to 15th place Osasuna. Madrid will take on a mid-table side as well, in 11th place Alaves.

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna FYIs

Kick: Sat. Dec 13, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia

La Liga Standing: Osasuna 15th, 15 pts, Barca 1st, 40 pts

La Liga Form: Osasuna DLLDW Barcelona WWWWW

Result Probability: Osasuna 8% Draw 12% Barca 80%

So both teams in the El Clasico rivalry look likely to get wins this weekend. Barca beat Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek Champions League action, so they’ll enter this one feeling pretty good.

Barca Team News vs Osasuna

Ronald Araujo remains away from the club on mental health leave, as he’s traveled to Tel Aviv, Israel. Dani Olmo (shoulder) and Gavi (knee) remain sidelined.

Other than that, there is nothing else to report at this time. So let’s get to the lineup prediction.

Barca Starting XI Prediction vs Osasuna

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Eric Garcia; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories