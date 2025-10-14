The bad news for Newcastle United is that they picked up a new injury/fitness concern this international break. The good news, however, is that’s not serious at all. Defender Dan Burn missed England’s 3-0 win over Wales, with a broken hand, but he vowed to be ready for tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 18, 3pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

PL Form, Standings: Brighton 12th, 9 pts, WLDWD Newcastle 11th 9 pts, DWDLW

Google Result Probability: Brighton 38% Draw 27% Newcastle 35%

Newcastle United Team News

“I actually broke my hand, I don’t even know how I did it, I think I went to grab someone and then I felt a crack,” Burn said referencing when he got hurt, in the win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“It was early in the second half so I went for the scan and I have seen a specialist.”

Well, if Dan Burn can play through the pain for England this week, he can also do the same for Newcastle.

Elsewhere Jacob Ramsey (ankle) could be back this weekend for the Geordies. No one else will be coming off the injured list for Newcastle.

Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee) and Yoane Wissa (knee) are all still looking at November returns.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

