Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI at Brighton

There was some big news for Newcastle United this October international break, as they have appointed a new Sporting Director. Ross Wilson, the former Chief Football Officer at Nottingham Forest, is the new replacement for Paul Mitchell. His era will begin with a Saturday afternoon fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 18, 3pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Full Injury Report   Team News   Starting Lineup Prediction

PL Form, Standings: Brighton 12th, 9 pts, WLDWD  Newcastle 11th 9 pts, DWDLW

Google Result Probability: Brighton 38%  Draw 27%  Newcastle 35%

It’s a matchup that is as mid-table as it gets.

Both sides obviously have designs on securing European football for next season, so they obviously have a lot of work to do in order to get there.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has a couple selection issues for this match, but overall, his squad is fit enough that he can easily pick a very strong side.

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI at Brighton & Hove Albion

Nick Pope; Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Lewis Hall, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey; Harvey Barnes, William Osula, Anthony Gordon

