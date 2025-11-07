Newcastle United played Athletic Club to a draw in mid-week, in the UEFA Champions League, and well, one never truly knows how to feel when it comes to a tie.

You can’t really feel too strongly, a draw is a draw, and a tie, obviously, is neither a win nor a loss. Eddie Howe’s men will have chance to get win before the November internationals hit, however, and it comes via a trip to Brentford FC.

Newcastle vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Nov. 9, 2pm, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle United 12th, 13 points Brentford FC 12, 13 points

The Bees got off to a very rough start this season, but have come on more as of late. They are now more of a “mid-table” side than they are “relegation fodder.”

Hence this matchup on Sunday epitomizes the idea of “all-mid table.” Well, it should be more exciting and interesting than how I described it there, but we’ll see.

Newcastle Predicted Starting XI at Brentford FC

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Nick Woltemade, Jacob Murphy

