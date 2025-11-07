Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw with Athletic Club in the UEFA Champions League brought two new injury concerns for Newcastle United. William Osula had to be withdrawn from the squad, just ahead of the match, due to match fitness issues, following his recent ankle injury. And then you have Anthony Gordon, who was subbed in the first half, due to another flare-up of the hip injury that had been bothering him recently.

Newcastle vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Nov. 9, 2pm, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Newcastle win 39% Draw 28% Brentford FC win 33%

Magpies Team News

Regarding Osula, Howe said: “Will will no longer be on the bench this evening due to discomfort in his ankle. He will be assessed further in the coming days. Hope to see you back soon…”

He’s almost certainly not going to be available on Sunday. With an international break coming up, his chances of featuring are even lower.

Regarding Gordon, it’s hard to say right now, as not as much is known about him. He’s a strong doubt to be sure, with Howe explaining:

“I have not had a full rundown from the medical team. But it seems like a recurrence of the hip injury that has been plaguing him in recent weeks. So, we will assess that and see what happens.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories