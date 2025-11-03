The next match can’t come fast enough for Newcastle United, who shamefully lost to West Ham United, one of the worst teams in the Premier League, over the weekend. Athletic Bilbao, Athletic Club, whatever you want to call them, they are up next. They’ll get Newcastle’s best shot, no doubt about it, as manager Eddie Howe will have them fired up for this.

Howe might have some selection issues though, with Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier strong doubts, at best to feature in this one.

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

Athletic Club at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 5, 8pm, St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Athletic Club 21st, 3 pts, LLW Newcastle United 8th, 6 pts LWW

Confirmed out for this one are Yoane Wissa, Harrison Ashby and Tino Livramento. That all said, here is what we think Howe will do, given what’s currently at his disposal.

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI vs Athletic Club

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

