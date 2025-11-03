Newcastle United suffered a very embarrassing loss yesterday, 3-1 to Premier League bottom feeder West Ham United. Adding injury to insult, the Magpies now have two new fitness concerns, in Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon, ahead of the visit from Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Both players are basically 50/50 propositions for the midweek UEFA Champions League group phase clash.

Champions League Match Day 4 of 8 FYIs

Athletic Club at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 5, 8pm, St. James’ Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Predicted Starting XI

UCL Group Phase Standing, Form: Athletic Club 21st, 3 pts, LLW Newcastle United 8th, 6 pts LWW

Newcastle Team News

We start with Trippier, who missed the Sunday defeat due to an unspecified illness.

“We’ll wait and see [for Wednesday],” Geordies boss Eddie Howe said in postgame.

Moving on to Gordon, he had to be subbed off at half-time, due to an issue with his hip/groin/pelvic area. Said Howe: “Anthony was feeling his hip slightly.”

There was some good news though, as Lewis Hall came off the injured list and made the matchday squad versus the Irons.

However, he didn’t feature. Maybe he will in this one.

