West Ham United vs Newcastle United Predicted Starting XIs

West Ham United hosts Newcastle United on Sunday, in a match-up of two sides badly in need of a win. West Ham have the advantage of more rest, having not played in midweek, due to their already being eliminated from the EFL Cup. As for Newcastle, they beat Tottenham Hotspur, in that same competition, and they’re now moving on to the quarterfinals.

It’s easy to see why Newcastle are favored to win this one, despite the Hammers having the fresher legs.

West Ham United vs Newcastle FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov. 2, 2025, London Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle win 60% Draw 22% West Ham win 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 12th, 12 pts, DLWLW West Ham United, 19th, 4 pts LDLLL

Overall, the Geordies are just looking the more quality side this year, with better talent and depth. West Ham have often been disaster class this campaign.

Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville; Callum Wilson

