Ahead of the Monday night football clash with West Ham United, Newcastle are looking pretty good, from a squad fitness perspective. Kieran Trippier (hamstring) and Callum Wilson (back) are both doubts, but still have time to get right.

The duo, should they be able to pass late fitness tests, could still play against the Irons, in the finale of this next round of Premier League action.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, at 8pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Full Injury List: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 65% Draw 19% West Ham 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 18 pts, DLLWW West Ham, 14th, 12 pts WLWLD

Newcastle United Team News

And then, in addition to Trippier and Wilson, they have three confirmed injury absentees: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Emil Krafth (shoulder). But five injury absentees isn’t a whole lot, compared to how deep and severe the injury crises have been for manager Eddie Howe in recent seasons.

We have seen vast stretches in which Howe has had injury absentees numbering in double digits. Additionally, the Magpies will be without the services of Dan Burn, who is suspended.

All in all though, the Geordies should still have plenty enough firepower to get past an in poor form West Ham side, especially given how this is at home.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories