Newcastle United have to feel pretty good about their chances on Monday night, as they’ll face a West Ham United side that seems to be feeling apart at the seams.

Newcastle, starting to become much more fit as a squad, can really start to make a move now.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, at 8pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Full Injury List: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 65% Draw 19% West Ham United16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 18 pts, DLLWW West Ham United, 14th, 12 pts WLWLD

The opportunity is there to ascend the table, and put themselves in a good position to lock in a qualification berth for one of the lesser UEFA competitions for next season. Not the ultimate goal of course, but hey, it’s something.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

