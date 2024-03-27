West Ham United manager David Moyes has one confirmed absentee to contend with on Saturday when his side travels to Newcastle on Saturday. Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez is suspended due to 10 yellow cards accumulation. Meanwhile Moyes might have two more players missing, due to injury in Maxwel Cornet (hamstring) and Mohammed Kudus (knee).

The Kudus injury is a relatively new development while Cornet has been out for some time.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 52% Draw 23% West Ham 25%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 10th, 40 pts, LWLDW West Ham, 7th, 44 pts DDWWL

West Ham United Team News

It has been thought however, certainly for awhile, that he would be back right after the March international break. Cornet said himself five days ago: “I’m recovering very well. I had a hamstring injury during a training session but now I am really good, back to normal and have no pain. I’ve started to build high speed, acceleration, and next week, I will hopefully be with the team.”

Saturday is a match that West Ham really needs to get a result from. They are undefeated W2D2 in their last four league fixtures, and that run has brought them back into the race for Europa League qualification.

Newcastle is only four points behind them though, so this will be a match of magnitude.

