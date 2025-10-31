Earlier today, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe provided an update on the knee injury to Yoane Wissa. Howe ruled the Congolese winger out for Sunday’s trip to West Ham United, and didn’t provide an update on when he might return:

“His comeback] is definitely not West Ham [on Sunday]. He’s working very hard. He’s on the grass. He’s getting the fitness work in that he needs.”

West Ham vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov. 2, 2025, London Stadium

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Newcastle win 60% Draw 22% West Ham win 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 12th, 12 pts, DLWLW West Ham United, 19th, 4 pts LDLLL

Newcastle United Team News

Howe continued:

“I’d say he’s not close to training with the group at the moment, not through injury, but through fitness, and making sure we build his robustness. I’m not trying to be evasive. I don’t know when the moment will be when he’s back with the squad.”

In the same session, Howe also provided an update on , stating that he’s hopeful in getting the English midfielder/defender back after the November internationals.

‘Tino is still on track, we are looking at the Manchester City game for him for when he can be available.’

Meanwhile Sven Botman (head laceration) and William Osula (ankle) both face late fitness tests in order to be available for this one.

Elsewhere, in midweek, the manager provided an update on Lewis Hall

“He is very close,” Howe said. “He hasn’t trained with us yet, so hopefully he will today for the first time. We will see how he looks. I think he has worked really hard.

“He has looked after himself and looks in really good shape. But then we have to reintroduce him at the right time.”

Sounds like Hall won’t be ready on Sunday, but probably will be good to go for next weekend. And then finally, Harrison Ashby remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

