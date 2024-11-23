West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Reports are already swirling that West Ham United might sack manager Julen Lopetegui, should the next couple of matches not yield results. Does that seem premature? Maybe a little, but someone has to be the next Premier League boss let go of his duties, after Manchester United canned Erik Ten Hag (who was a very strong favorite for that dubious distinction since early season).

The decision to replace David Moyes was somewhat controversial to begin with, and the idea to bring in Lopetegui, even more so.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, at 8pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Full Injury List: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 65% Draw 19% West Ham 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 18 pts, DLLWW Irons, 14th, 12 pts WLWLD

So a lot of people never thought this was even going to work in the first place.

Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Crysencio Summnerville, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta; Michael Antonio.

