Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham

When Newcastle United hosts West Ham United on Saturday, it will be a match overflowing with storylines. Close friends Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta are national teammates for Brazil, and they’ll face each other in the middle of the park here.

Then you have Newcastle star Sven Botman. This will be his first match on the sidelines, ahead of a very long injury layoff. His ACL tear will keep him out until October at the earliest; January or February at worst. What a terrible twist of fate for the defender.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Not to mention all of the Europa League and Europa Conference League qualification implications in this one. So without any further ado, let’s get to the lineup prediction.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Jamal Lascelles, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak

