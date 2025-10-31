Nuno Espirito Santo needs to get his West Ham United side moving north in the standings, and soon! The Irons are in the fire of the relegation zone right now. There is some good news though, at least their injury list is short, as it consists of just four players: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), George Earthy (thigh), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh).

Let’s preview this one!

West Ham vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov. 2, 2025, London Stadium

Team News: Newcastle United West Ham United

Google Result Probability: Newcastle win 60% Draw 22% West Ham win 18%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 12th, 12 pts, DLWLW West Ham United, 19th, 4 pts LDLLL

Hammers Team News

The club, who were off from competition in midweek, having already been eliminated from the League Cup, provided an update on Scarles and his procedure: “The surgery has gone well, and Ollie will now concentrate on his recovery and rehabilitation here at Rush Green, with the aim of returning to action in December.”

So there you have it, with a return timeline and all. As for the other three injured players, their timeline for return is unclear at this point.

