A whole lot has gone wrong for Julen Loptegui at West Ham United, thus far, and one of the many issues surrounds summer splash signing Niclas Fullkrug. He has been out, for awhile, with a calf problem and he will still be missing again come Monday night when the Hammers visit Newcastle United.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, at 8pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Full Injury List: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 65% Draw 19% West Ham 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 8th, 18 pts, DLLWW West Ham, 14th, 12 pts WLWLD

West Ham Team News

There are plenty more problems beyond Fullkrug though.

Lopetegui will have to contend with two more key absentees- Mohamed Kudus and Edson Alvarez, both of whom are suspended for this match. Supposedly, the heat is already getting scorching hot, on the seat inhabited by Lopetegui, and that’s understandable, given where the Irons currently sit in the table, and how much money they’ve spent on their roster.

The first year boss is getting little to no return on investment for the east London club.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories