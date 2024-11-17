Newcastle United are in eighth place, at this November international break, with their next match eight days away, a visit from West Ham United for some Monday night football. Geordies boss Eddie Howe could be without the services of up to five players: Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

In four of those cases, it’s an injury situation. With the fifth, it’s a disciplinary matter. So let’s get you all caught up

Trippier suffered a hamstring injury back in October, and given the initial timeline, as was stated then, he should be nearing a return now. Of course, injuries are a very fluid situation, so we’ll see.

The forward has a knock on his back, and he should be in contention to feature against the Hammers.

He’s suspended for the next game, due to five yellow cards accumulation.

As Lascelles said back on Oct 19: “I should be back on the grass soon and jogging in the next few weeks. It’ll take me a while to build up from there, but I’m happy to be ticking those boxes, and now it’s about getting my boots back on and progressing slowly that way.”

So of Newcastle’s two longer-term injury absentees, both of which are recovering from ACL tears, he is the who is closer towards making a return (we’ll cover the next one below).

Lascelles could be back in action come January.

Said Howe nine days ago, in regards to Botman: “We hope Sven can begin light training in the next few weeks. If we see him before the end of the year, that would be a bonus. We are probably looking at more like January.”

It’s probably a late January return for Botman.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

