Newcastle Team News vs West Ham: Botman, Trippier, Barnes

Newcastle United have added another player to their list of serious injuries- Sven Botman. He’s done for the season, and more, with an ACL tear.

“Sven will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury vs Man City. A scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL, and he is expected to return within 6-9 months,” the club said.

West Ham United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm UK, St. James Park, Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Newcastle West Ham

Full Injury List: Newcastle West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle West Ham

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 52% Draw 23% West Ham 25%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 10th, 40 pts, LWLDW West Ham, 7th, 44 pts DDWWL

Newcastle United Team News

With that timeline, Botman is out until 2025; at least. Yikes! Meanwhile Nick Pope (shoulder) is out until the middle of next month and Sandro Tonali is suspended until the start of next season. Elsewhere Lewis Miley (lower back), Callum Wilson (chest) and Joelinton (thigh) are all out until some point in May.

The news is better for Valentino Livramento (ankle), Harvey Barnes (thigh) and Kieran Trippier (calf).

While all three are doubts for Saturday, the trio all still stand a fighting chance of making the squad, and potentially being available for selection.

Trippier will be especially key, as the original target/goal for his return was the West Ham clash.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories