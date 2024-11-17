For the longest time, Nicklas Fullkrug was the only injury concern for West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui. While the Hammers were sputtering through the season with poor results, at least they had a nearly fully fit squad to try and get it figured out, right? Now Lopetegui has to worry about both Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus as well, ahead of the Monday night football (a week from tomorrow) clash at Newcastle United.

So let’s get you up to speed on the situation. Call this the “early team news” if you will.

The Mexican midfielder is not injured, but he’s suspended for the next match, having drawn two yellows, which equals one red, in the last match.

Kudus will miss this match, as well as the next one after that (11/30 versus Arsenal) due to an altercation in the goalless draw with Everton. The FA statement reads in part:

“It was also alleged that [Kudus] acted in an improper manner and/or used violent conduct after the offence that he was sent off for. The forward admitted to this charge, and he has been given a two-match suspension.”

He’s still nursing a calf injury, and his return date is unknown. The last time that Lopetegui spoke of the situation, on November 7th, he said the following: “He is working with us, but he will unfortunately be out. He started with a little injury, but it has got more complicated. He will be out for the next 2-3 weeks, but I don’t know exactly. It depends how he responds to the treatment, so we’ll see.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories