West Ham Star Edson Alvarez Suffers Hamstring Injury at Copa

edson-alvarez-mexico

This does not look good; at all. Mexico Capt. and West Ham United star Edson Alvarez suffered a serious leg injury during his side’s 2024 Copa America opener against Jamaica.

Alvarez (who has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer) had to be helped off the pitch, after suffering a non-contact injury.

According to the analysts on the desk of the halftime show (the television broadcaster in America is FOX Sports), the midfielder suffered a left hamstring injury.

We’ll wait official word from the federacion, but it is likely that Alvarez will not play again this Copa.

edson alvarez

Some observers and pundits have blamed the injury on the fact that they were playing on a grass field that was laid over artificial turf; at NRG Stadium in Houston.

There is some merit to that, as this combination has been known to be dangerous to those playing on it. However, it is a stretch to say that this is the only reason Alvarez hurt his hamstring. Perhaps overwork and lack of time off might have had more to do with it.

mexico chicarito mexican national team

For what it is worth, Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0.

