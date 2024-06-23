West Ham Star Edson Alvarez Suffers Hamstring Injury at Copa

This does not look good; at all. Mexico Capt. and West Ham United star Edson Alvarez suffered a serious leg injury during his side’s 2024 Copa America opener against Jamaica.

Alvarez (who has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer) had to be helped off the pitch, after suffering a non-contact injury.

Edson Álvarez had to leave the game after going down untouched on this play pic.twitter.com/0OlBkvqvoU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2024

According to the analysts on the desk of the halftime show (the television broadcaster in America is FOX Sports), the midfielder suffered a left hamstring injury.

We’ll wait official word from the federacion, but it is likely that Alvarez will not play again this Copa.

Some observers and pundits have blamed the injury on the fact that they were playing on a grass field that was laid over artificial turf; at NRG Stadium in Houston.

There is some merit to that, as this combination has been known to be dangerous to those playing on it. However, it is a stretch to say that this is the only reason Alvarez hurt his hamstring. Perhaps overwork and lack of time off might have had more to do with it.

For what it is worth, Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

