You go to feel for Newcastle United defender Valentino Livramento. He suffered a knee injury yesterday that was so severe, he had to be stretchered out of the loss to Arsenal yesterday. Livramento is set for a long spell on the sidelines. Said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe afterward: “No update other than what we saw. Seeing him go off in that manner is distressing. If we’re going to miss that for any length of time, it is going to be a huge blow. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.”

Once the scans are done on “Tino,” we’ll learn just how bad the situation truly is for him, and thus, what the timeline for his return might be.

Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Newcastle United at Union Saint-Gilloise

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 1, 8pm, Lotto Park, Saint-Gilles, Brussels

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Newcastle Team News

UCL Standing, Form: Newcastle United 26th, 0 pts, -1 GD, L Union Saint-Gilloise 5th, 3 pts, -+2 GD, W

Meanwhile Lewis Hall should be back for the midweek clash at USG, as his only issue appears to be some overwork/not enough rest. “Lew was suffering a little bit of fatigue in his body today,” said Howe yesterday. “We hope he’ll be available.”

Elsewhere Fabian Schar is most likely a 50/50 proposition while Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa remain out.

