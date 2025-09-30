Newcastle United certainly have a lot of work to do, in both of the major competitions. Ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Champions League clash at Union SG, they sit 26th of 32 in the UCL table. In the Premier League, they’re 15th out of 20. In other words, the Geordies need to start racking up wins, and they need to do so ASAP. Obviously, life after Alexander Isak was always going to be tough, and scoring goals was going to be a challenging endeavor. However, it shouldn’t be this big of a problem.

Eddie Howe has certainly done enough to be granted some time, and a little bit of rope.

Champions League Matchday 2 of 8

Newcastle United at Union Saint-Gilloise

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 1, 8pm

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Newcastle United 26th, 0 pts, -1 GD, L Union Saint-Gilloise 5th, 3 pts, -+2 GD, W

However, as the season rolls on, if Newcastle remains low table (and we do mean that, they not low-mid table, but genuinely very low), the temperature of Howe’s seat will warm.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Union SG

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

