Newcastle Team News at Nottm Forest: Gordon, Isak, Willock

Once again the NUFC treatment room is a revolving door. Anthony Gordon is the latest injury casualty, as he twisted his ankle during the high-scoring stalemate vs Luton Town this past weekend.

He was then spotted leaving the stadium on crutches, and with his foot in a protective boot. Until the results of his scans are made public, it is hard to assess what the severity of the injury is, and thus the recovery timeline.

Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 3, 3pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standings: Nottingham Forest 16th, 21 pts, DLLWW Newcastle 9th, 33 pts, DWLLL

Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 27% Draw 26% Newcastle 47%

Newcastle United Team News

And this happened in the same game that Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes returned too. Heading into the weekend showdown at Nottingham Forest, injuries remains one of the prevailing themes of this season.

It seems like we get one player back and we lose another one,” manager Eddie Howe said. “We’ve never been able to get to a point where we feel we’ve got all of our strengths.

“But today looked like a step forward with Callum and Harvey from the bench but then we lost Anthony. I hope the injury picked up today isn’t serious and that Callum and Harvey came through their cameos OK.” In the previous match, against Aston Villa, Alexander Isak picked up a groin injury, one that will keep him out for at least a couple weeks. Meanwhile the news is better for Jamaal Lascelles and Joseph Willock, both of whom are battling injuries in the shin to heel to calf regions of the body. One or both could be passed as match fit to be selected on Saturday at Forest.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories