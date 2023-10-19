When West Ham United visits Aston Villa on Sunday, it will be another edition of the Claret & Blue Cup. Also whenever Burnley plays one of these two teams, it’s the same deal. So how did we end up with three different teams having a color combination this unique? It’s the halfway-between-red-and-purple-but-not-either & sky/powder/light/Carolina blue?

Burnley took their colors from Villa, which took them from a cricket club called Aston Villa Wesleyan Chapel.

West Ham United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 50% Draw 25% West Ham 25%

.PL Position, Form Guide: Aston Villa 5th, 16 pts, WWWLL West Ham, 7th, 14 pts DWLLW

As for how West Ham got their color duo, it’s rather uncertain. Here is a link to more on all of this. Anyway, let’s shift away from the topic of uniforms, and instead focus on this sneaky important match.

These two sides are battling for position to stay in Europe next season. The lesser European comps, yes, but it’s still a key goal for these two clubs.

Here is the first team that we think Irons boss David Moyes will go with here.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Jarrod Bowen

