Newcastle United are close to getting forward Callum Wilson back from injury. As Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said last Friday: “Callum is still on track for returning right at the beginning of Feb. He’s making good progress. We’re trying to do the right things with him to make sure that he is robust enough and has all the work [and load] behind him before he starts training with the group.”

Callum Wilson has recovered from his thigh injury, and could be in line to feature on Saturday against Fulham FC.

Fulham FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb. 1, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Position, Form: Newcastle United 5th, 41 pts, WWWLW Fulham FC 10th, 33 pts, DDLWL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United Win 57% Draw 23% Fulham FC Win 20%

Newcastle United Team News vs Fulham

Speaking of thigh injury recoveries for players in the final third, Harvey Barnes is nearing a recovery as well. Said Howe on the situation:

“Harvey will be missing for a period of time. We don’t think it’s a serious injury but it’s enough to keep him out for a few weeks, we’re probably looking at around a month. That’s the early assessment. It’s an injury to the muscle in his thigh.”

He’s about two weeks behind Callum Wilson, in terms of timeline to return. That is around the same time that Jamal Lascelles should return from his knee injury. Otherwise the Newcastle team news situation remains the same.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories