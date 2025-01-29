Newcastle United host Fulham FC on Saturday in a match that could propel them back into the top four. The Magpies are level on points with Manchester City, but -3 to the Cityzens in goal differential. Saturday provides a wonderful opportunity for Eddie Howe’s men as a result here would see them supplant City, who have a very tough assignment this weekend.

Man City play at Arsenal on Sunday, in a clash that comes after a must-have, must-win UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Fulham FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb. 1, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Position, Form: Newcastle United 5th, 41 pts, WWWLW Fulham FC 10th, 33 pts, DDLWL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United Win 57% Draw 23% Fulham FC Win 20%

That game will kick off shortly after this match preview article goes live. Meanwhile Newcastle United have the advantage of approaching their weekend fixture with not having played in midweek. Thus, Pep Guardiola will likely have to do some squad rotation while Eddie Howe does not.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

