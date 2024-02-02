In terms of incomings, it was nothing but tumbleweeds at Manchester United this January transfer window. Ahead of the Sunday home clash against a good West Ham United team, manager Erik ten Hag rued his club’s inability to sign another striker, something they desperately need.

They only have one true healthy striker on the roster (Rasmus Hojlund) from now until April. And given all the money that United have blown on attacking players who have produced little to nothing, the club have major FFP issues. Worse yet they don’t even have the consistent number of goals scored to show for it.

Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb.4, 2pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

One such center forward, Anthony Martial had been linked with a move away this January, but his groin injury, which was (intentionally?) kept under wraps, probably prevented United from finding a suitor. Now he’ll most likely walk for free this summer, after United could have gotten a little something for him in return this winter window.

I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra because with the injury to Martial we don’t really have back-up there,” manager Erik Ten Hag said.

“It was not possible because we have to match the FFP rules. We have Omari [Forson], we have Amad Diallo, or course we have [Marcus] Rashford who can play there. The rest of the positions are occupied but we have to be a little bit creative in the No. 9 position.”

Yes, Ten Hag will indeed need to get creative with his lineups moving forward here. On the plus side, hey, at least they didn’t waste the time, money and energy on another Wout Weghorst! (Like they did last year at this time).

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund

