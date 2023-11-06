Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund isn’t scoring the goals, certainly not at a clip that would justify his massive price tag, but it is not all his fault. The Danish version of Erling Haaland will make his homecoming to his native land’s capital city, for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash at Copenhagen.

Hojlund has the form, but he just doesn’t have the help in attack, nor the service from the rest of the side.

Manchester United at Copenhagen FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Nov.8, 8 pm, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 4 of 6

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Copenhagen 23% Draw 25% Manchester United 52%

Group Standings, Form: Copenhagen 4th, 1 pt, LLD Manchester United 3rd, 3 pts, WLL

United badly need Hojlund to step up because most of the rest of the attack is an absolute mess right now. With these high-priced, overrated forwards, a lot of the problems have to do with what is going on in between their ears. Jadon Sancho for sure, and mostly likely Antony as well, will soon join Mason Greenwood as attacking players whose off-the-pitch issues ultimately led to their busting at and then eventually exiting from MUFC.

In the words of Lauryn Hill “how you gonna win if you ain’t right within?”

Let’s hope that Hojlund, or anyone else for that matter, don’t end up like the aforementioned trio of players. Maybe you can throw Jesse Lingard into that category too.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Copenhagen (UEFA Champions League)

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen; Facundo Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

