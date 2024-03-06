United Team News vs Everton: Ten Hag, Hojlund, Wan-Bissaka

The speculation on who might replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United has already started. This despite the fact that no one really knows for sure whether he will be removed or not from his position before next season.

There are all kinds of conflicting reports out there, but according to ESPN: “Ten Hag has been fully involved in planning for the summer — both in terms of identifying transfer targets and organizing the pre-season tour of the United States.”

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Mar. 9, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Full Injury List Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Latest on the front office shakeup, following the INEOS MUFC Takeover: go here

Google Result Probability: United 52% Draw 24% Everton 24%

Premier League Form, Standing: United LLWWW, 6th, 44 pts Everton LDDLD 16th, 25 pts

Man United Team News

So that’s one way to look at it. However, there does seem to be a consensus in the reporting out there Ten has been given no formal vote of confidence that he’ll be back next year by the INEOS team, which is led by new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

INEOS/Ratcliffe have hired three, and they’re potentially closing in on a fourth football director/executive type to oversee the club rebuild.

So with a new regime it means new hires in the C-suite, and it just stands to reason that they will want to get their own guy in the dugout too.

Obviously, the results on the pitch will determine the fate of Ten Hag. Injuries have played a major part as to why United are where they are in the table this season, and some reports say the players are even blaming Ten Hag for that.

United were missing the following players, due to injury, in Sunday’s Manchester Derby loss:

Harry Maguire (unspecified), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified), Anthony Martial (groin), Rasmus Hojlund (muscular injury), Mason Mount (calf) Tyrell Malacia (knee), Lisandro Martinez (knee) and Luke Shaw (serious leg muscle injury).

It seems like only Hojlund and Wan-Bissaka stand a chance of coming off that list, and back into action this weekend. It is widely believed, for both players, that a return will either come here, or the following weekend.

Marial and Martinez are out until April. Shaw is done for the season, and could even miss the Euros. With Malacia, Mount and Maguire, Lord only knows when they might feature again.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories