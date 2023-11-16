Man United Injury News: Shaw, Casemiro, Hojlund, Evans

Every team gets injuries, but at Manchester United in 2023, it’s been extremely excessive. It has gotten to the point that even the Football Director, John Murtough, revealed that the club has been investigating the issue.

So with that in mind, let’s run through the whole list, and take a look at who will (and won’t) be back for the next game, Sunday November 26 at Everton.

Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sun. Nov. 26, 4:30pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool UK

Google Result Probability: United 39% Draw 27% Everton 34%

Premier League Form, Standing: United WWLWW, 6th, 21 pts Everton WDWLW 14th, 14 pts

Can’t wait to have Luke Shaw back again He will instantly impact our squad and give stability on the left hand side which we’ve desperately missed since he was injured pic.twitter.com/rj29iJhhRm — ?????? (@UtdEra_) November 15, 2023

Man United Injury List and Outlook

Luke Shaw

United’s first choice left back has only featured twice this season, due to what has turned out to be a pretty nasty and severe muscular injury.

Out since August, the timeline for his return has certainly shifted a couple times, but he could be actually be in the squad for the next match once this international period ends.

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez

We paired Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez simply because the gaffer provided a sound bite that assessed them together.

“I expect some back but, for instance, Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries and I don’t expect them back before Christmas,” manager Erik ten Hag said last week.

Casemiro suffered a hamstring injury in the EFL Cup elimination loss. Martinez is recovering from foot surgery.

Sounds like the Brazilian is out until 2024 then. Ditto for the central defender listed below.

We probably won’t see them in action again until after Boxing Day

Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen

We couldn’t help, but pair these two together as well, given how

A.) they got hurt in the same game this past Sunday and

B.) they withdrew from Denmark national team duty at the same time. Hojlund suffered a hamstring problem that will most likely sideline him for Everton match, but he could be back for the UEFA Champions League clash the following Tuesday

Eriksen has a knee injury that will keep him out until mid-December.

Jonny Evans

The Northern Irishman, who has somehow leapt Raphael Varane (amazingly, Harry Maguire has too) in the pecking order, suffered a thigh strain in the last Champions League clash. He won’t be back until the middle of the next month.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Last season’s first choice right back, he missed the win over Luton Town with an unspecified illness. He’s expected to be okay for the next match though.

Tyrell Malacia

United’s second choice left back has missed the entire season thus far with a knee injury that required surgical repair. He is nearing a return though and could feature, hopefully, if all goes well, sometime in December.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

