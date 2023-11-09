Yesterday’s disaster in the Danish capital city was the perfect microcosm of the 2023-24 Manchester United season thus far. The opportunities for winning are there, but this side just cannot get out of their own way. They are their own worst enemy. They commit self-inflicted wounds. Pick your shopworn cliche to express this idea, but the bottom line is this- it’s a United side that is allergic to consistent success. Up next is a match against Luton Town.

They will almost certainly win this game, but not because they have a more cohesive team, with an identity and a coherent approach.

Manchester United vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Nov. 11, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Premier League Form: Luton Town DLDLK Manchester United WLWWL

It’s simply because they are taking on some minnows with a smaller budget. United will win at home on Saturday simply because they are a much bigger club that has spent a lot more money on their roster. I mean they should win. And if they don’t, wow does this side have problems. But you already knew that.

We were all well aware of just how many problems this United side have.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Mason Mount; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

