What a disaster last night was for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United. Maybe Rashford didn’t deserve to see red for what happened, but you still cannot utterly fold like that. This United side just came completely unraveled in Copenhagen last night, after his booking, and that all just speaks to how much severe fragility is present within this side right now.

The Rashford sanction only applies to UEFA competition, so he’ll be available to face Luton Town at home on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Nov. 11, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Luton Town 11% Draw 17% Manchester United 72%

Premier League Standings, Form: Luton Town 17th, 6 pts Manchester United 8th, 18 pts

Team News for Both Sides

Jonny Evans, however, may not be as he’s struggling with an unspecified knock. Meanwhile Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia all remain out injured as long-term absentees. And of course, you have Jadon Sancho who is frozen out for disciplinary reasons, and my never play for United again.

Shifting over to Luton injury news, Jordan Clark, Mads Juel Andersen, Daniel Potts, Reece Burke, Luke Berry and former Arsenal man Albert Sambi Lokonga are all out.

Meanwhile Amari’i Bell could be pushing for a return.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories