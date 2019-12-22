Paul Pogba Finally Returns, Gives Man United a Bit of Quality

There weren’t many bright spots for Manchester United today, who suffered an unthinkable 2-0 loss at dead last place Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, but the return of Paul Pogba was certainly one. The Frenchman, who has been out due to nagging ankle and foot injuries, made his first appearance since Sept. 30 today.

It was previously stated, multiple times, that he was going to be ready for the Manchester Derby on Dec. 7, but hey better late than never. The midfielder came on in the 64′ for Jesse Lingard, a player rightfully lambasted on social media today for putting in a dreadful performance, and provided the team some quality.

For those who believe United are better off without their all time most expensive player, well, Pogba answered that idea pretty well. Heading into the game, both manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, made it clear that he wants to stay at Old Trafford. 

With endless transfer rumors swirling about, the two men in the know claim Pogba is not going anywhere this January transfer window. As Pogba is currently a top trending term on Twitter right now, let’s go through some of the more interesting, insightful and colorful tweets in reaction to his return.

Here are a few:

At the end of the game, Pogba reportedly clapped out with the section of traveling United fans, to which the MUFC supporters…booed him? Wow.

Just bad.

