Man United Transfer Talk: Victor Osimhen, Jadon Sancho

What better time to talk Manchester United transfer narratives than while on international break, with the club off until Nov. 26. A visit to Everton comes in about a fortnight, but for now, let’s go over the latest on Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho.

Let’s start with the Napoli striker, who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool (among many others).

He mentioned an interesting fact today while appearing on The Obi One podcast (hosted by Chelsea club legend John Obi Mikel).

“I had two jerseys from my brother when I was a kid – Chelsea and Manchester United,” Osimhen said during the show.

“When I was playing grassroots (I was compared to Didier Drogba). We used to use my brothers phone (to watch Drogba). I would then go on the pitch and try to (emulate) at his game (and learn). I still watch Drogba’s comps now.”

Obi Mikel used the interview with Osimhen as a chance to hard sell him on the idea of joining Chelsea.

?? Osimhen on Al Hilal bid: “It was crazy… the more I said no, the more they increased their financial proposal again and again!”. “It was literally like: WOW”. “It was going to change my life and they never gave up!”. “But I said: no guys. I’m staying”,

told @obionepodcast. pic.twitter.com/HDiHZ4ziB0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

More additional competition looms as clubs from the Saudi Pro League will no doubt return, again and again, with bigger money offers next summer.

Expect a major bidding war for the services of Osimhen next summer.

And speaking of the SPL…

The Telegraph reported, earlier today that there is strong interest in Sancho from the Saudi Pro League. And this time it may come to fruition, even though the winger/attacking midfielder was not keen on the idea this past summer.

Having been frozen out completely and forced to train alone since the September international break, Sancho might look at this idea differently now.

Plus, given the way the Saudi teams have been splashing the cash lately, it’s a chance for United to get as much of their £73 million sunk cost as back as possible. Sancho is also reportedly drawing loan interest from Juventus.

