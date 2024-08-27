Manuel Ugarte Set for Man United Medical Ahead of €60m

Finally, the Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United transfer saga is wrapping up! It is about time, as this narrative has been around since late June. The Argentinian central defender Ugarte, who agreed personal terms back in mid-July, is travelling today (Tuesday, August 27th) to undergo his medical ahead of his proposed €50 million (£42.3m; $55.8m) move.

??? Manuel Ugarte’s camp has already approved a five year contract at Man United with an option for further year. Paris Saint-Germain will have a sell-on clause included in package worth €50m plus €10m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/dqSkvc6aTM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

As you can see from the Fabrizio Romano tweet above, United will also pay Paris Saint-Germain, once everything is finalized here, a further €10m in potential add-ons.

Meanwhile David Ornstein, of the The Athletic/NYT adds this wrinkle about Paris Saint-Germain, indicating that the French club:

“wanted a fixed fee for the Uruguay international but United’s €10m in add-ons will be bonus-related and linked to the player’s performances at Old Trafford, while the French club have included a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement.”

Ugarte becomes the third central defender obtained by United this summer, behind Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. So they are certainly overhauling the position, to be sure.

