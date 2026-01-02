Manchester United begin the new year with a host of availability concerns. In addition to the triad of players (Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui) who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, they have a quintet of players who are sort of 50/50 propositions for the next match, at Leeds United on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are all in the “need to pass a late fitness” or “in contention to make the matchday squad” category for the next clash.

Leeds United vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Surnay January 4, 12:30pm, Elland Road, Leeds, United Kingdom

Premier League Form, Standings: Man United 6th, 30 pts, WDLWL Leeds United 16th, 21 pts, DDWDD

Google Result Probability: Man United win 36% Draw 28% Leeds United win 36%

Man United Team News

If they aren’t back for this clash, then they might be back for the next one, Wednesday Jan. 7 at Burnley FC. Here is what United manager Ruben Amorim saidm during the last couple remaining days of 2025, about each of these players.

De Ligt (lower back) and Maguire (thigh)

“Harry is not going to be ready (for Tuesday’s score draw with Wolves). , so I don’t think we are going to have more players [available]. Matta is struggling a little bit. Harry, the same.”

Mainoo (calf/shin/heel)

“Kobbie is not going to be ready. He is going to start on the pitch, so we will see (for the next game after Wolves)”

Fernandes (thigh)

“Bruno is not going to be ready. He is already saying that he needs to train… but we don’t know (for the next match after Wolverhampton Wanderers).”

Mount (undisclosed)

“He felt something, but I think it is small. I think it is not going to take a long time, but we never know. He is not ready for this game…”

