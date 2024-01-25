United Team News vs Newport County: Martial, Bayindir, Shaw

Manchester United got more bad news on the injury front today, as we learned Anthony Martial is out for 10 weeks, having needed surgery to repair his groin injury.

It means he won’t be back until April, and with the season ending in May, who knows many times we’ll actually see him play in a Red Devils shirt again.,

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Manchester United at Newport County

Kick: Sun. Jan. 28, 7:45pm, Rodney Parade, South Wales, UK

MUFC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

Fun Fact: United have advanced from 49 of their last 51 FA Cup ties against sides below the top flight.

Man United Team News

What we do know is that A. his latest injury seems to be much more serious than we’ve been led to believe, up to this point and B. he almost certainly won’t be staying at the club beyond this season.

Best of luck to Anthony Martial. Elsewhere, Andre Onana playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, it means someone other than him will be in goal for the first time this season.

Yes, it is a crazy fact, but it is true. Altay Bayindir was signed to be the No. 2, so this match at fourth tier Newport County, will likely be his Red Devils debut.

Taking on the 14th place side in League Two will indeed be his time to shine. Elsewhere Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have all resumed full training.

Meanwhile Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount all remain out with injury whilst Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) is away at AFCON.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories