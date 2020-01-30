Manchester United Transfer Talk: Marcos Rojo, Nathan Bishop

Two days left in the January transfer window and Manchester United have only now just added their first new player. Go here for more on that addition- Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Will more business get done between and when the window shuts? We’ll see, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear what he wants and needs- a hard nosed striker to complement the playmaking abilities of Fernandes.
“We need more goal scorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score,” said Solskjaer after his side won the battle, but lost the war against rivals City in the EFL Cup semifinals.
“We need more goals, if we get Bruno over the line we’ve got a boy who will score and create.”
United won at City 1-0 today, but lost the EFL Cup semifinal tie 3-2 on aggregate. Who this striker could be remains to be seen, but we know it won’t be Edinson Cavani, who will be leaving PSG this window, most likely for Atletico Madrid.
Actually the next addition looks set to be a back-up goalkeeper, who will not even be a part of the senior team, but instead join the kids. The BBC reports that Old Trafford are closing in on acquiring Nathan Bishop of League One side Southend United.
“Bishop, who is an England Under-20 International, is expected to join up with United’s development squad,” reports Ian Dennis.
Finally Argentine defender Marcos Rojo is set for his long awaited escape. Rojo’s mother has confirmed that her son is set to leave the club for Estudiantes via Instagram.
Per El Dia (h/t Sport Witness), Rojo is returning to Estudiantes, even though the loan isn’t official yet:
“The day came, you come home. How long I have been dreaming about this moment. Welcome to your home, to your place, in the arms of mommy that misses you so much. I wish you the best in your return to your dear Estudiantes, may God bless you and enlighten you, I love you with my soul. Mommy.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Am not happy what happen to man u