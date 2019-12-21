Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has really turned things around at Manchester United, and only time will tell, then the turning point was definitely the Oct. 6 loss to Newcastle United. Since that embarrassing set back, United have lost just two of 15 (9W4D2L) across all competitions. And one of those was at FC Astana, where they played all kids in a meaningless Europa League group stage match.
Tomorrow they’ll take on Watford, a side that has sacked two different managers already this season. It doesn’t get any easier than this, playing the worst team in the Premier League. With the two sides in between them and a spot back in the top four facing off (Chelsea visiting Tottenham Hotspur), United could find themselves back in fifth place and just a win away from returning to a UCL qualification slot for next season.
Let’s take a look at who OGS might select in his United first team for this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction
Martial
Rashford Lingard James
Fred McTominay
Shaw Lindelof Maguire Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Watford v. Manchester United FYIs
Sunday Dec 22, Vicarage Road 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Manchester United- DWWDD Watford- LDLLL
Google Result Probability: Manchester United 53%, Draw 25%, Watford win 22%
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Watford FC 0
If you can’t take care of business here, and do it convincingly, then I just don’t know what to say anymore
