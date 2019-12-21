Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Watford FC

December 21, 2019 By 2 Comments
If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has really turned things around at Manchester United, and only time will tell, then the turning point was definitely the Oct. 6 loss to Newcastle United. Since that embarrassing set back, United have lost just two of 15 (9W4D2L) across all competitions. And one of those was at FC Astana, where they played all kids in a meaningless Europa League group stage match.

Tomorrow they’ll take on Watford, a side that has sacked two different managers already this season. It doesn’t get any easier than this, playing the worst team in the Premier League. With the two sides in between them and a spot back in the top four facing off (Chelsea visiting Tottenham Hotspur), United could find themselves back in fifth place and just a win away from returning to a UCL qualification slot for next season.

Let’s take a look at who OGS might select in his United first team for this one.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction 

Martial

Rashford     Lingard     James

  Fred        McTominay

Shaw    Lindelof       Maguire    Wan-Bissaka

De Gea

Watford v. Manchester United FYIs

Sunday Dec 22, Vicarage Road 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Form Guide:  Manchester United- DWWDD  Watford- LDLLL

aaron-wan-bissaka

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 53%, Draw 25%, Watford win 22%

Prediction: Manchester United 3, Watford FC 0

If you can’t take care of business here, and do it convincingly, then I just don’t know what to say anymore

  1. Boye folarin says
    December 21, 2019 at 5:41 AM

    A must_win match for Man U

  2. Igbauke Terhemba Monday says
    December 21, 2019 at 5:55 AM

    Man U will win this match.

