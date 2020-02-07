The January transfer window is over but the silly season for the summer is already ramping up. Manchester United are still off for another 10 days, so let’s do some transfer talk.
AFC Bournemouth striker Joshua King was heavily linked to United in the final days of the winter transfer window, but ultimately Old Trafford’s interest in him came to nothing. He didn’t get his dream move to MUFC as the south coast club are focused on avoiding the drop.
Various outlets have more on King enduring a difficult couple of days after the move never materialized, but now being focused on helping the Cherries avoid the drop. The 42 has more at this link.
Sticking with center forwards, Odion Ighalo, who took a pay cut to get his dream move to United, is just a stop gap solution. United still need cover for Marcus Rashford/the replacement for Romelu Lukaku that they never made.
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is at the top of their wish list, but the 22-year-old Argentinian favors a move to FC Barcelona according to ESPN.
Finally, and this is a very familiar refrain, United are once again pursuing Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, and this time they are reportedly in the front of the que. The Mirror reports that United are in a better position than Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, having just broken the world transfer fee for a defender last summer, in acquiring Harry Maguire, doe the club really want to splash the cash again in central defense when they have so many other needs elsewhere on the pitch?
