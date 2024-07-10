Bruno Fernandes Gives Touching Farewell to Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek, after four awful years with Manchester United, is now out the Old Trafford exit door. And his longtime midfield mate, Bruno Fernandes, said the exact right thing as he wished him goodbye.

Van de Beek, who came over in 2020 from Ajax on a £35 million move, made just 62 appearances during what was an utterly terrible four year stint with the club.

After loan moves to Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt did nothing to increase DVDB’s market value (if anything, it only decreased it). , United had to sell the Dutchman to a La Liga club at a very cut rate. .

He now joins Girona on a deal worth only £420,000, that could easily rise to as much as £12.7m with add-ons. More on that here.

Some of those add-ons are not thought to be difficult to meet either.

Van de Beek posted a goodbye message on Instagram.

“You deserve the best,” Fernandes posted in the comments section, along with a red heart. Fernandes is all of us with that message. Given all the injuries and misfortune Van de Beek has suffered, you just can’t hate on him.

“Dear Manchester United family,” the defensive midfielder wrote.

“Today is a memorable day as my adventure at the club comes to an end. I want to thank you all for your support throughout the years.

“From the moment we arrived at Manchester United, we felt extremely welcome and we are grateful for that. Thank you to everyone at the club for making us feel at home. A special thanks to all the fans that made these years unforgettable.

