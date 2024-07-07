Man United Transfer Talk: Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have finally reached a conclusion to the disaster that was the Donny van de Beek signing. Very often injured, and performing poorly when healthy, the former Ajax man was a massive flop. The Dutch midfielder, who moved over to United on a five year contract for a £35 million transfer fee, plus £5 million in add-ons, is now headed to Girona permanently.

This after loan moves to Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt that did nothing to increase DVDB’s market value.

Donny van de Beek earned €500k in around 3.5 weeks. He has been at Manchester United for exactly 200 weeks, meaning he cost – minus bonuses & signing on costs – around €57.3 million in wages & fees since joining from Ajax. What a disastrous deal for all involved. https://t.co/6juficn6A7 — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) July 7, 2024

If anything, it only decreased it.

Now look at the huge financial losses that United are set to take in finally finding Van de Beek a new home.

Yikes! What a terrible acquisition this was.

????? Donny van de Beek’s move to Girona, expected to be completed early next week if all goes to plan on player side. Man United will receive bit less than €1m fixed fee plus easy add-ons up to €4/5m based on appearances and extra difficult add-ons, plus sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/J1hTlSjWnu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

Tomorrow marks the date that Manchester United players are expected to report back to training camp, to begin the 2024 preseason. And with that in mind, Jadon Sancho is still persona non grata with the club, due to his very public feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Will he show up at the Carrington training ground? Why can’t the club figure this out? Just like with Mason Greenwood, why can’t they find a solution?

According to the Manchester Evening News: “United’s plan is to sell the winger this summer, with a price tag of £40m placed on him. So far, there has been little suggestion that any club is willing to spend that amount of money on him.”

Obviously, this plan is failing. Just unacceptable, on all levels.

