Man United Transfer Talk: Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have finally reached a conclusion to the disaster that was the Donny van de Beek signing. Very often injured, and performing poorly when healthy, the former Ajax man was a massive flop. The Dutch midfielder, who moved over to United on a five year contract for a £35 million transfer fee, plus £5 million in add-ons, is now headed to Girona permanently.

This after loan moves to Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt that did nothing to increase DVDB’s market value.

If anything, it only decreased it.

Now look at the huge financial losses that United are set to take in finally finding Van de Beek a new home.

Yikes! What a terrible acquisition this was.

Tomorrow marks the date that Manchester United players are expected to report back to training camp, to begin the 2024 preseason. And with that in mind, Jadon Sancho is still persona non grata with the club, due to his very public feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Will he show up at the Carrington training ground? Why can’t the club figure this out? Just like with Mason Greenwood, why can’t they find a solution?

According to the Manchester Evening News: “United’s plan is to sell the winger this summer, with a price tag of £40m placed on him. So far, there has been little suggestion that any club is willing to spend that amount of money on him.”

Obviously, this plan is failing. Just unacceptable, on all levels.

